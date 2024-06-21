EXCLUSIVE: Is Madgaon Express 2 in the works? Producer Ritesh Sidhwani spills beans

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express, has become the talk of the town since its release. The comedy film features an ensemble star cast, including Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary as leads. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani co-produced Kunal's film under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Will there be a sequel to Madgaon Express? Producer Ritesh Sidhwani has cleared the air.

Madgaon Express to travel to its sequel?

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Ritesh Sidhwani spilled the beans about Madgaon Express getting a sequel.

The host remembered that the film ends with a promise of a sequel and asked if the team is planning to take the journey ahead.

In response to this, producer Ritesh dropped a major hint, saying that it is indeed happening.

"The right person to answer that is Kunal (Kemmu). But if you ask him he will tell you yes. Will it be his next film? I don’t think so because that’s on him to decide as a filmmaker what he wants to do next," he said.

Ritesh Sidhwani shared that there were no changes in the script that actor-director Kunal Kemmu penned for Madgaon Express.

"But when he came to us with that script, this was exactly the way he had written. (It) is exactly what you see on screen. I think he had that conviction and the belief that I will do this and I think with the love and what we are seeing the appreciation of the film, it was so heartening to see that," Madgaon Express co-producer added.

Recalling film distributor Anil Thadani's words, producer Ritesh Sidhwani said that he realised that the film was running in cinemas and streaming on Amazon Prime simultaneously.

Quoting Thadani, Sidhwani said that it happened "after so many years". "So I think that defines what the success of the film is. So we will definitely want to do that," the producer concluded.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani graced the new episode of the Pinkvilla Masterclass as they celebrated 20 years of their film, Lakshya.

More about Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express revolves around three school friends, Dhanush Sawant aka Dodo, Pratik Garodia aka Pinku/Pinkya, and Ayush Gupta played by Divyenndu, Prateik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary respectively. The trio fulfill their childhood dream of exploring Goa together.

The film was released in theatres on March 22, 2024.

