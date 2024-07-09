Kill Box Office Day 4: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal film shows signs of resurgence; Netts Rs 1.30 crore on 1st Monday

Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and starring Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Raghav Juyal and others, after a decent weekend trend, showed signs of promise on first Monday, where it recorded collections identical to the opening day. The movie collected Rs 1.30 crore on day 4 and the best thing about it all is that footfalls are higher than they were on the opening day. This sets Kill up for a long run ahead, though it will be facing significant competition each week.

Kill Shows Signs Of Promise As It Matches Opening Day Numbers On Monday; Netts Rs 1.30 Crore On Day 4

Kill after 4 days, stands at a total collection of Rs 7.30 crore nett in India. The Lakshya starrer is essentially a city film. Its collections are majorly coming from Mumbai and Delhi. The rains in Maharashtra may have affected the collections of the film to a certain degree and with the condition much better on Tuesday, it is expected that the collections will increase even further.

Kill Shows A Better Box Office Trend Than Recent Low Openers That Managed Decent Lifetime Numbers

Kill's trend is stronger than numerous movie titles that opened low but managed decent numbers in recent times. Madgaon Express with an almost similar opening, went past Rs 30 crore and that's what the target for Kill will be, although it is much more difficult for the violent actioner because it will be facing stiff competition each week, unlike the former. Sarfira and Hindustani 2 release on Friday and then there are films like Bad Newz and Deadpool And Wolverine too, that release in the subsequent weeks. Regardless, Kill seems to be among the better outings for Dharma Movies post pandemic.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Kill Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.30 crore 2 Rs 2.10 crore 3 Rs 2.60 crore 4 Rs 1.30 crore Total Rs 7.30 crore nett in 4 days in India

Watch the Kill Trailer

About Kill

Amrit (Lakshya) is an army commando. When he finds out that the love of his life, Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) is forcefully engaged to someone else, he takes it upon himself to stop that marriage from happening. He boards a train to New Delhi, to unite with Tulika and get her out of the mess that she is in. Fani (Raghav Juyal) and his gang of thieves are on a killing spree in the same train that Amrit is in. Amrit takes it upon himself to save the passengers from the ruthless thieves.

Will Amrit be able to save all the passengers? What happens to Tulika? To know that, you have to watch Kill.

Kill In Theatres

Kill plays at a theatre near you, now. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet?

