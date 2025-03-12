Kingston Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 6: GV Prakash's fantasy adventure movie witnesses new drop; grosses Rs 30 lakh

Kingston, starring GV Prakash, Bhavani Sre, and Umesh KR Bansal, continues to struggle at the box office. The Tamil fantasy adventure movie recorded another low day at the box office.

Kingston adds Rs 30 lakh on Day 6; needs to show better trends

Backed by Parallel Universe Pictures and Zee Studios, Kingston is continuously registering a downward trajectory at the box office. Opened with Rs 1.10 crore, the movie could make up a total of Rs 3.85 crore in its opening weekend. It further showed massive drops and could only gross Rs 60 lakh and Rs 40 lakh on Day 4 and Day 5, respectively.

As per the estimates, Kingston is likely to witness another drop today and add around Rs 30 lakh to the tally. The 6-days total cume of Kingston will be around Rs 5.15 crore gross at the Tamil box office.

The GV Prakash starrer couldn't give any competition to Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon which is still dominating the box office in Tamil Nadu. Kingston received mixed-bag reactions from the audience and the critics. Hence, the movie is heading for a sorry fate if it doesn't show any better trends on the second weekend.

Day-wise box office collections of Kingston:

Days Tamil Nadu Box Office Gross Day 1 Rs 1.10 crore Day 2 Rs 1.50 crore Day 3 Rs 1.25 crore Day 4 Rs 0.60 crore Day 5 Rs 0.40 crore Day 6 Rs 0.30 crore Total Rs 5.15 crore

