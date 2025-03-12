Kingston Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 6: GV Prakash's fantasy adventure movie witnesses new drop; grosses Rs 30 lakh

The GV Prakash starrer fantasy adventure flick Kingston continues downward trajectory at the box office. Check out the details. 

Published on Mar 12, 2025
GV Prakash
Credits: Parallel Universe Pictures

Kingston, starring GV Prakash, Bhavani Sre, and Umesh KR Bansal, continues to struggle at the box office. The Tamil fantasy adventure movie recorded another low day at the box office. 

Kingston adds Rs 30 lakh on Day 6; needs to show better trends

Backed by Parallel Universe Pictures and Zee Studios, Kingston is continuously registering a downward trajectory at the box office. Opened with Rs 1.10 crore, the movie could make up a total of Rs 3.85 crore in its opening weekend. It further showed massive drops and could only gross Rs 60 lakh and Rs 40 lakh on Day 4 and Day 5, respectively. 

As per the estimates, Kingston is likely to witness another drop today and add around Rs 30 lakh to the tally. The 6-days total cume of Kingston will be around Rs 5.15 crore gross at the Tamil box office. 

The GV Prakash starrer couldn't give any competition to Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon which is still dominating the box office in Tamil Nadu. Kingston received mixed-bag reactions from the audience and the critics. Hence, the movie is heading for a sorry fate if it doesn't show any better trends on the second weekend. 

Day-wise box office collections of Kingston:

Days Tamil Nadu Box Office Gross
Day 1 Rs 1.10 crore
Day 2 Rs 1.50 crore
Day 3 Rs 1.25 crore
Day 4 Rs 0.60 crore
Day 5 Rs 0.40 crore
Day 6 Rs 0.30 crore
Total Rs 5.15 crore

Kingston In Cinemas

Kingston is playing in cinemas nearby. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

