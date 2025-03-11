Kingston Box Office: GV Prakash's fantasy adventure movie struggles; grosses Rs 5 crore in 5 days
Kingston, starring GV Prakash, continues to struggle after the opening weekend. The movie is set for an unfavorable end at the box office.
Directed by Kamal Prakash, Kingston, starring GV Prakash, Bhavani Sre, and Umesh KR Bansal, is struggling at the box office. The Tamil-language fantasy horror adventure film continues to record big drops after the opening weekend.
Kingston records a low Day 5; Set for a SORRY fate
Bankrolled by Parallel Universe Pictures and Zee Studios, Kingston opened with Rs 1.10 crore. The movie further added Rs 1.50 crore on day 2 while recording a good jump of 35%. It dropped on the first Sunday (Day 3) due to the India vs New Zealand final cricket match and could collect Rs 1.25 crore, taking the opening weekend total to Rs 3.85 crore gross at the Tamil box office.
It witnessed a significant drop on its first Monday and could add only Rs 60 lakh to the tally. Looking at its downward box office trajectory, the movie is expected to wind its Day 5 at Rs 50 lakh. The total 5-day cume of Kingston is expected to be slightly under the Rs 5 crore mark.
The GV Prakash starrer needs to show better trends at the box office in order to secure a successful tag by the end of its theatrical run. The movie received mixed word-of-mouth. Hence, it is struggling for the required numbers at the box office. Things could have been much better if the movie had received a superlative audience reception. As of now, Kingston is heading for a sorry fate at the box office.
Kingston In Cinemas
