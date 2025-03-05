Dragon star Pradeep Ranganathan receives love and praise from superstar Rajinikanth amid movie's explosive success

Pradeep Ranganathan has been in the spotlight lately for the massive success of his recent film Dragon. The coming-of-age romantic drama has been well received by the audience, and its box office score has been showcasing an upward curve ever since. Recently, the actor, along with the producer of the film, got to meet with a special someone.

Well, the producer of Dragon, Archana Kalpathi, recently dropped a picture on her IG handle, as she, along with Pradeep Ranganathan and the film’s director Ashwath Marimuthu, got to meet none other than superstar Rajinikanth.

Check out the photo here:

The trio posed with the Rajinikanth at his residence, who congratulated them on the massive success of Dragon and even showered them with appreciation and love. Archana Kalpathi captioned the post, “Thank you for showing so much love and appreciation for the film and all of us, Sir. It means a lot to us, @rajinikanth sir.”

Later on, filmmaker Ashwath Marimuthu also dropped another snapshot of his meeting with Rajinikanth and revealed how the senior actor had heaped praises on the story and script that he had written for Dragon.

Take a look at the post here:

The director went on to express that his dream-come-true moment had finally been fulfilled, as an actor like Rajinikanth had called him up and congratulated him for the movie.

Coming back to Dragon, the movie has continued its winning streak at the box office despite having clashed on the same day in theaters with another promising coming-of-age romantic drama, NEEK, directed by Dhanush.

So far, the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer has already crossed the Rs. 60 crore mark in Tamil Nadu, and its gross Kollywood box office earnings have been a solid Rs. 63.30 crores so far.

Post completing its theatrical run, Dragon is supposed to release on Netflix for its OTT streaming.