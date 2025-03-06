Dragon OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Pradeep Ranganathan's coming-of-age comedy drama online

Dragon is a Tamil comedy-drama film that hit the big screens on February 21, 2025. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the movie received positive responses from audiences nationwide and even earned praise from stars like Rajinikanth. Now, the film is set to make its digital debut soon.

When and where to watch Dragon

While Netflix had already announced that Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, will stream on its platform, Track Tollywood reports that it will be available from March 28. Additionally, the movie will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.

Official trailer and plot of Dragon

The story of Dragon follows D. Ragavan, a bright student who wins a gold medal in computer science. Hoping to impress his crush, Anjana, he confesses his feelings, but she rejects him, preferring rebellious boys. Heartbroken, Ragavan changes completely.

Advertisement

He becomes reckless, adopts the name "Dragon," and fails in multiple subjects, accumulating 48 arrears. Expelled after a fight, he lies to his parents about having a job while secretly relying on his girlfriend, Keerthi. When she leaves him for a stable future, Dragon forges a fake degree and lands a high-paying job at an MNC.

Over time, Dragon excels at work and gets engaged to Pallavi. Just as he prepares for a transfer to the US, his old dean uncovers his forged degree. To keep his job and marriage, he must clear all arrears in three months. Struggling between studies, work, and lies, he resorts to cheating again.

Advertisement

However, when his actions harm an innocent classmate, guilt takes over. He confesses, serves prison time, and starts over. Choosing honesty, he rebuilds his life and finds love again.

Cast and crew of Dragon

Dragon is a Tamil film directed and written by Ashwath Marimuthu, with production handled by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh. The movie features Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayadu Lohar in lead roles.

Niketh Bommireddy has managed the cinematography, while Pradeep E. Ragav handled the editing. The film’s music is composed by Leon James.