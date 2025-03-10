Good Bad Ugly: GV Prakash Kumar teases title of first single from Ajith Kumar starrer; fans say 'OG Thala is back'

Good Bad Ugly is among the most anticipated films of 2025. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the Ajith Kumar starrer directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Since the teaser launch, audiences have been looking forward to updates. Recently, composer GV Prakash Kumar hinted at the title of the film’s first track, sparking excitement among fans.

He took to his X handle and wrote, "OG Sambavam —- GBU track 1 name... Cookinggggggggg #OGSambavam #GBU koluthurom maaamey." Soon after GV Prakash made the announcement, netizens took to the comment section to post their reactions. A social media user wrote, "Excited For #OGSambavam Maamey!!!!" while another commented, "OG Thala is back."

Take a look at the post below:

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan’s Good Bad Ugly is set to hit theaters on April 10. The teaser introduces Ajith’s character as a powerful and feared figure. He appears in two different looks—one with silver hair and another as a younger version.

Action-packed scenes show him fighting enemies and wielding guns. Hints suggest he has spent time in prison and his older version sports flashy outfits, while the younger one looks more refined.

Take a look at the teaser below:

In early 2019, Adhik Ravichandran pitched a script to Ajith Kumar. Ajith liked the idea but reportedly wanted to finalize the producers first. He later worked on Valimai and Thunivu, while Adhik completed Mark Antony and Bagheera. Talks about their collaboration surfaced in October 2023.

Mythri Movie Makers officially announced Good Bad Ugly in March 2024. The team includes cinematographer Abinandhan Ramanujam, editor Vijay Velukutty, costume designer Anu Vardhan, and stunt choreographers Supreme Sundar and Kaldian Vodenchardy. Meanwhile, Adhik co-wrote the script with Ravi Kandasamy and Harish Manikandan.

The cast of Good Bad Ugly features Ajith Kumar in the lead role as AK, alongside Trisha Krishnan as Ramya. The film also includes veteran actors Prabhu, Prasanna, and Arjun Das in key roles. Sunil, Rahul Dev, and Yogi Babu add to the ensemble, bringing a mix of action and comedy. Shine Tom Chacko and B. S. Avinash are also part of the cast.