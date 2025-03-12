Box Office: Can Chiyaan Vikram taste success with Veera Dheera Sooran 2 on Eid 2025?

Chiyaan Vikram is going through a rough patch at the box office. The actor is known for brilliant acting skills but striving for a success since 2021. His last successful movie was Ponniyin Selvan 1, directed by Mani Ratnam. The actor is now gearing up for his next release, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2. Here's taking a look at the buzz and box office potential of Chiyaan Vikram's movie.

Directed by S.U. Arun Kumar, Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 is a prequel to yet-to-begin Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 1. Co-starring SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, and Siddique, the action thriller has a decent buzz among the audience as of now. The trailer is yet to be out which is expected to spread awareness around its release date and take the buzz to a new level.

Chiyaan Vikram last release, Thangalaan, couldn't succeed at the box office despite receiving majorly positive reviews. Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 has a lot of commercial ingredients, which is expected to lure the audience to the cinemas. The makers are not promoting it aggressively, which should be an ideal route for such a movie.

The fate of Veera Dheera Sooran 2 relies heavily on the audience reception. The release date is in favor of the Chiyaan Vikram movie since it is arriving on March 27, coinciding with the Eid festival. Currently, Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon is dominating the Tamil box office which is expected to wrap its theatrical run with the arrival of Vikram's action thriller.

