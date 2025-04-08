L2 Empuraan Kerala Box Office Day 13: Mohanlal's Eid release continues TRIUMPHANT run; grosses Rs 1 crore on 2nd Tuesday

L2 Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Malayalam legend Mohanlal in the lead role, is ripping off the box office these days. The political action drama continues to hold well even in its second week. The total cume of L2 Empuraan is inching towards the Rs 85 crore mark in Kerala.

L2 Empuraan continues stronghold; grosses Rs 1 crore on Day 13

Released on March 27 (Thursday), L2 Empuraan began its theatrical journey by smashing a record opening of Rs 14 crore at the Kerala box office. It further wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 43 crore gross. The movie then marked its entry into the Rs 50 crore club on Day 5. The Prithviraj Sukumaran continued to show a phenomenal hold at the box office and smashed the Rs 75 crore mark on Day 10. More recently, it stormed past the Rs 80 crore mark on Day 12 and is now heading towards the Rs 85 crore mark.

As per estimates, the Mohanlal movie added Rs 1 crore to the tally on Day 13 (today), taking the total cume to Rs 81 crore gross at the Mollywood box office. It will keep attracting the audience for a couple of weeks, though the pace might slow down.

Day-wise box office collection of L2 Empuraan at the Kerala box office:

Day Gross Kerala Collection 1 Rs 14 crore 2 Rs 8.50 crore 3 Rs 9 crore 4 Rs 11 crore 5 Rs 10.50 crore 6 Rs 8.55 crore 7 Rs 5.75 crore 8 Rs 3.70 crore 9 Rs 2.25 crore 10 Rs 2.75 crore 11 Rs 3 crore 12 Rs 1 crore 13 Rs 1 crore (est.) Total Rs 81 crore

L2: Empuraan in cinemas

L2: Empuraan features an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, and Manju Warrier in the lead.

Written by Murali Gopy and produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, the film is currently running successfully in theatres near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

