Box Office: Akaal, Kesari 2, Dhadak 2 and more; Dharma Productions movies set to release in 2025

Dharma Productions has been one of the biggest Bollywood production houses ever since decades. Led by Karan Johar, the banner has backed some of the most memorable cult classics as well as some of the biggest box office grossers in Indian cinema.

Over the years, the banner has launched and supported some of the country's finest talents, including superstars from the older and the younger generation. As the production house continues its legacy, let’s take a look at what they have to offer this year among their upcoming theatrical releases.

1. Akaal

Akaal is Dharma Productions's earliest upcoming movie. It is a period-action drama directed by Gippy Grewal and starring him as the lead alongside Nimrat Kahiria, Apinderdeep Singh, and Nikitin Dheer. The film is currently one of the most hyped Punjabi movies, and substantial box-office expectations are set. It is set to release on 10 April 2025.

2. Kesari: Chapter 2

Kesari 2 is an upcoming period courtroom drama set during the era of the British Empire. The film is led by Akshay Kumar alongside R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday. One of the biggest Bollywood movies releasing this month, Kesari 2, is directed by a debutant, Karan Singh Tyagi, and is one of the most awaited movies of Dharma Productions right now. It is a sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2019 hit Kesari and is set to release on 18 April 2025. Per its current hype, it is eyeing an opening of around Rs 7 crore net.

3. Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2, a sequel to Dhadak (2018), is another romantic drama set to release this year. It will be directed by Shazia Iqbal and stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri as the leading couple in this love story. The film is expected to be released sometime later this year, but the official release date has not been announced.

4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is currently expected to be a mid-budget romantic comedy starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. The film will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan and feature a vast supporting cast of Manish Paul, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Abhinav Sharma. The official release date of this rom-com also remains unannounced as of now.

