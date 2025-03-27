L2 Empuraan Kerala Box Office Trends: Mohanlal's political actioner eyes a HISTORIC opening of Rs 15 crore

Malayalam Cinema's biggest film, L2 Empuraan, has finally hit the silver screen today and has taken over all the major records in the state. The Mohanlal starrer is all set to write history at the box office with its opening day figure today.

L2 Empuraan targets an opening day of Rs 15 crore in Kerala alone

Bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas, L2 Empuraan went bonkers in its advance booking and smashed a historic pre-sales of Rs 12.40 crore at the Kerala box office. The movie is running with almost 95-100% occupancy in Kerala today with Housefull boards across the state, thanks to the unprecedented hype around the Lucifer sequel and Mohanlal's superstardom.

As per estimates, L2 Empuraan is seeking an opening day collection of around Rs 15 crore gross at the Kerala box office, which will establish the movie as the No. 1 opener in the home state ever.

L2 Empuraan records BANGER pre-sales for the opening weekend

The box office mayhem of L2 Empuraan will continue throughout the weekend as the advance booking for Day 2 and Day 3 is going on very strongly. For the record, the Prithviraj Sukumaaran movie had already smashed a global advance booking of Rs 85 crore for its opening weekend before the first show begins today.

Out of this mammoth figure, around Rs 25 crore pre-sales were recorded at the Kerala box office for the opening weekend (March 27 to March 30). With Eid festival around the corner, the political action entertainer is expected to dominate the box office for a long run, however the real test will begin on the weekdays after the end of festive holidays.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.