L2 Empuraan Final Advance Booking Worldwide: Mohanlal's much-hyped movie scores BANGER pre-sales; grosses Rs 85 crore for opening weekend
Malayalam cinema's biggest film, L2 Empuraan, proved to be a big winner in advance sales. The Mohanlal starrer is off to a historic start.
L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, turned out to be a juggernaut in the advance booking. The Malayalam movie ripped off all the previous advance sales records and set new benchmarks at the ticket window.
L2 Empuraan grosses MAMMOTH Rs 85 crore advances for the opening weekend globally
Set to hit the silver screens in less than six hours, the Prithviraj Sukumaaran directorial closed its final pre-sales at a phenomenal figure of Rs 85 crore for the opening weekend (March 27 - March 30) at the worldwide box office. Out of this, a solid advance of 36 crore came from the Indian markets, while a huge USD 5.65 million (Rs 49 crore) fetched from the international territories.
This is a historic record for a Malayalam movie ever. The Mohanlal starrer is set to take a mammoth start at the box office.
L2 Empuraan records opening day advance of Rs 52 crore alone
For the opening day alone, L2 Empuraan grossed over Rs 52.50 crore advances from the worldwide territories. This is an unheard record at the Malayalam cinema. The Mohanlal movie emerged as the first ever Mollywood flick to clock over half a century from the advances alone on Day 1.
Out of this historic figure, Rs 18.75 crore fetched from the domestic markets while USD 3.9 million came from overseas locations.
Talking about the Kerala box office, the movie grossed over Rs 12.40 crore in advance for the opening day, setting a new All-time record in the home state. The Mohanlal movie surpassed the previous record holder, Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay, to attain the No.1 spot at the Kerala opening day box office.
