Mohanlal's Empuraan sequel is titled L3: The Beginning— Here’s what to expect

Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan finally hit theaters today, March 27. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, excited fans rushed to cinema halls to watch the film. And, just when they thought the experience couldn't get any better, the makers surprised by announcing another sequel, officially titled L3: The Beginning.

L3: The Beginning is set to take audiences deeper into the world of power, deception and crime, continuing the saga of Stephen Nedumpally, also known as Khureshi Ab’raam. This next installment in the Lucifer franchise promises a thrilling storyline packed with action and suspense.

One of the major highlights of Mohanlal’s L3: The Beginning is the introduction of a formidable antagonist—a Chinese villain gang called the Shen Dragon. The story is expected to showcase their role in shaping global crime networks, adding an international dimension to the Lucifer universe.

As the conflict unfolds, the film will also delve into the backstory of Stephen Nedumpally and reveal how he transformed into Khureshi Ab’raam. With this intriguing premise, L3: The Beginning is poised to deliver high-stakes drama. Fans are eagerly awaiting further details, including casting announcements and production updates.

Meanwhile, L2: Empuraan continues the story of Kerala’s political landscape five years after Lucifer. With power leading to corruption, the new Chief Minister has started serving his own interests instead of the people. As tensions rise, many expect Stephen Nedumpally to make a comeback. The film also explores the origins of Zayeed Masood, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The cast of L2: Empuraan features Mohanlal reprising his role as Khureshi Ab'raam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally, while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Zayed Masood. Abhimanyu Singh appears as Balraj and Tovino Thomas returns as Jathin Ramdas.

Manju Warrier takes on the role of Priyadarshini Ramdas with Andrea Tivadar as Michele Menuhin. The film also introduces Jerome Flynn as Boris Oliver, while Indrajith Sukumaran plays Govardhan. Karthikeya Dev portrays a younger version of Zayed, and Kishore is seen as Karthik.

Have you watched L2: Empuraan in the theater? If yes, please share your review with us in the comments below.