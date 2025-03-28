L2 Empuraan Overseas Box Office Day 1: Mohanlal's political action drama takes RECORD start; smashes USD 5 million

L2 Empuraan, the second instalment of Lucifer, is doing wonders at the box office. The Malayalam political action drama took a historic opening of around Rs 65 crore globally, becoming the industry's biggest opener ever. Of this, Rs 15 crore came from the Kerala box office alone, which itself is an All-Time Record. Like its domestic box office, the movie registered massive returns from the international markets.

L2 Empuraan grosses USD 5 million in the international markets; Surpasses all Bollywood movies

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 Empuraan rewrote history at the box office by setting new benchmarks on its opening day. The movie not only emerged as the No. 1 opener in Kerala but also established new records in various international territories.

For the record, the Malayalam flick grossed over USD 5 million plus on its opening day from the foreign markets only. This is a mammoth record for an Indian film. One must note that no Bollywood film could ever open this big in overseas territories, be it Jawan, Pathaan, or Animal. Only a few Pan-India movies, including Baahubali 2 could take such a massive start in the international markets.

L2E's box office performance in the United Kingdom, the Gulf, New Zealand, and Australia

The Mohanlal starrer recorded an All-time opening in the United Kingdom beating Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. It smashed over £628K in this territory and emerged as the biggest Indian opener ever. A similar kind of response was recorded in the Gulf and New Zealand.

The political action drama registered the biggest single day collection in the Gulf territory surpassing the previous best figures of Baahubali 2 and Leo. It grossed over USD 2.45 million (Rs 20.93 crore) from Gulf alone. Talking about the New Zealand box office, the Prithviraj Sukumaaran directorial grossed over NZ$120K on its opening day, topping all the previous Indian blockbusters ever.

With a solid opening of Australian dollar 490K, L2 Empuraan secured the 6th spot among the biggest Indian openers in Australia. It remained behind Baahubali 2, RRR, Pushpa 2, Pathaan, and KGF Chapter 2. Adding ice on the top, Empuraan remained No.1 choice in Germany throughout its opening day (March 27) among all the releases including domestic and Hollywood.

