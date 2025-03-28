Sikandar Day 1 Advance Booking: Salman Khan's movie sells 70,000 tickets in top national chains

After Tiger 3, Megastar Salman Khan returns to the big screen with his next outing, Sikandar, this Eid. While the action entertainer is near its release, here is a look at its advance booking.

Sikandar sells 70,000 tickets in the top national chains

Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar has recorded good pre-sales so far. As of 3 PM (March 28), the action thriller sold over 70,000 tickets in the top three national chains - PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day alone.

The movie is slowly picking up the pace in the advance sale, however, the expected rush is still missing. Going by the trends, the movie should close its advance booking today in the vicinity of 75K to 80K. The final pre-sales could be around 1,50,000 admissions in the top national chains, before the first show begins.

This will be a concerning advance sale for a Salman Khan starrer as his last release, Tiger 3 had far better pre-bookings. Nevertheless, Salman Khan is considered the darling of masses, Sikandar should aim for an earth-shattering response from the B&C centers.

Sikandar eyes an opening of Rs 31 crore; All eyes on audience reception

Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Sharman Joshi, Sikandar is targeting an opening in the range of Rs 31 crore. However, a lot will depend on the spot booking, walk-ins, and audience reception.

If the movie manages to grab audience attention, it shall smash many box office records. It will be interesting to see how the Salman Khan movie performs at the box office.

Are you looking forward to Sikandar?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.