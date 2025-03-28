Box Office: Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan tops all-time Australian charts, claims 6th spot

Malayalam cinema has just marked a historic moment on the global stage! Mohanlal’s much-anticipated film, L2 Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, stormed into theaters with an electrifying opening. While the film’s worldwide first-day collection of ₹65 crore was already a shocker, its performance in international markets, particularly in Australia, has left everyone in awe.

For years, South Indian cinema has dominated overseas markets, but primarily with Telugu films and ocassionally Tamil movies. While Kannada films joined this club recently with movies like KGF, for the first time, a Malayalam movie has secured a spot. Among the highest-grossing Indian films in Australia, L2 Empuraan now found a place for itself. While Baahubali 2 is the highest grossing Indian film in Australia so far, RRR and Pushpa 2 follow the next two spots, say it for any tinsel town. Then comes Pathaan and KGF Chapter 2 occupying the next two places. L2 Empuraan is now occupying the 6th position in this list after it clocked Australian Dollars 490K in terms of Opening Day collection.

Breaking into the Top 10, L2 Empuraan has accomplished what no other Malayalam film has ever done before. In a list dominated by Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada blockbusters, surely it will be a moment of pride for Malayalam fans worldwide to see Empuraan out there.

Audiences have been raving about the film’s high-octane action sequences and impeccable storytelling. Especially the Forest Fight sequence has left fans in awe, while the climax fight is being hailed for its interesting conceiving of shots. With such top-notch visuals and direction, the movie is setting new standards for Malayalam films that touch the commercial meter.

Acknowledging this phenomenal success, Mohanlal took to social media, expressing his gratitude: “We made history! Biggest opening ever for a Malayalam movie. Our heartfelt gratitude to each of you for making this happen. #L2E #Empuraan in theatres now!”

With this remarkable feat, L2 Empuraan is not just a film but a movement redefining the boundaries of commercial Malayalam cinema though the industry always got hailed whenever they came with rooted films that banked more on the story than style. The journey has just begun, and it’s only going to get bigger!