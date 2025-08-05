Mahavatar Narasimha made history yesterday, becoming the first-ever animated film to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in India. The film added a strong Rs. 7.25 crore approx on its second Monday, taking its eleven-day total to Rs. 102.25 crore. Just this past Friday, it dethroned Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to emerge as the highest-grossing animated film ever in the country.

The film barely dropped from its Friday of Rs. 8 crore, which is a fantastic hold, given animation films generally play stronger over weekends and ease off on weekdays. The film has collected Rs. 54.25 crore in four days of the second week, already crossing its first-week haul. The full week should get near Rs. 75 crore, which would push it above Rs. 120 crore by Thursday. The film has a shot at going over Rs. 200 crore, though that may depend on how well it sustains after Independence Day biggies, War 2 and Coolie.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Mahavatar Narasimha are as follows:

Day Gross Change Friday Rs. 2.10 cr. Saturday Rs. 5.25 cr. 150.00% Sunday Rs. 10.00 cr. 90.48% Monday Rs. 6.35 cr. -36.50% Tuesday Rs. 8.00 cr. 25.98% Wednesday Rs. 8.20 cr. 2.50% Thursday Rs. 8.10 cr. -1.22% Week 1 Rs. 48.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 8.00 cr. -1.23% 2nd Saturday Rs. 16.00 cr. 100.00% 2nd Sunday Rs. 23.00 cr. 43.75% 2nd Monday Rs. 7.25 cr. -68.48% Total Rs. 102.25 cr.

Mahavatar Narasimha has found a pan-India audience with healthy contributions from dubbed versions in South India. The language-wise breakdown as of now stands at: Rs. 76.50 crore from Hindi, Rs. 22 crore from Telugu, Rs. 2.50 crore from Kannada, and Rs. 1.25 crore combined from Tamil and Malayalam.

Globally, animation is one of the most bankable genres, delivering some of the highest-grossing films of all time. Just this year, Chinese animation Ne Zha 2 obliterated box office records in the country, grossing over USD 2 billion. In several countries, animation is the most popular genre for movie-going. However, in India, it has very few takers. The genre is often looked down on as “kids cinema”, and in India, kids don’t drive the box office.

The religious animation does have some appeal, but except for Punjabi film Chaar Sahibzade, nothing has found the success, that is, until now. Mahavatar Narasimha is the first in the announced cinematic universe of seven films. The hope is that this film and franchise will break the stigma and unlock the massive potential of animation that has already delivered blockbusters worldwide.

NOTE: The aforementioned box office numbers do not include 3D charges. Including 3D charges, Mahavatar Narasimha has grossed Rs. 113 crore approx in India.

