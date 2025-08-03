Box Office: Mahavatar Narsimha emerges a BLOCKBUSTER with Rs 33 crore in second weekend; Nets Rs 62 crore in 10 days

Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, is witnessing a historic run at the box office. The animated movie has seen massive growth from its opening day to the second weekend. It has already emerged as the highest-grossing animated movie in India, surpassing the Hollywood animation - Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse.

Mahavatar Narsimha collects Rs 17 crore on Sunday, Cume reaches Rs 62 crore

Opened with Rs 1.35 crore, Mahavatar Narsimha collected Rs 29 crore in its first week. The movie further entered the second weekend by minting Rs 5 crore on 2nd Friday, followed by Rs 11 crore on 2nd Saturday. As per estimates, the movie has stormed another Rs 17 crore today, on 2nd Sunday. The total cume of Mahavatar Narsimha reached Rs 62 crore net at the Indian box office.

The movie is perfoming better than the new releases of this weekend- Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on. Since the upcoming weekend doesn't have any significant Hindi release, Mahavatar Narsimha has the potential to dominate the third week as well. Going by the current trends, the animated movie has the potential to storm over the Rs 100 crore net mark at the box office, becoming the first ever animated flick to do so.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Mahavatar Narsimha Is As Under

Particulars India Net Hindi Collections Week 1 Rs 29 crore 2nd Friday Rs 5 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 11 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 17 crore (est.) Total Rs 62 crore net in 10 days

Note: The collections exclude 3D Charges

Mahavatar Narsimha In Theatres

Mahavatar Narsimha plays in theatres. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

