Mahavatar Narasimha Box Office: Hombale's animated movie continues strong run, earns Rs 5.25 crore on 2nd Friday in Hindi

Mahavatar Narsimha has been running in theaters for over a week. Based on Lord Vishnu's Narasimha avatar, the animated movie, which was originally released in Kannada, has been performing quite well in Hindi markets. Helmed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha is continuing its successful run in the second week.

Mahavatar Narsimha fetches Rs 5.25 crore on 2nd Friday

Bankrolled under the banners of Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, Mahavatar Narsimha has been maintaining a good hold at the Hindi box office. It collected Rs 28.75 crore in the first week of its release.

After minting Rs 5.55 crore on Thursday, the Ashwin Kumar directorial maintained a good hold. It recorded Rs 5.25 crore net on the eighth day. The cumulative earnings of Mahavatar Narsimha stand at Rs 34 crore at the Hindi box office so far.

Days Net Collections Friday Rs 1.25 crore Saturday Rs 3.00 crore Sunday Rs 5.50 crore Monday Rs 3.20 crore Tuesday Rs 5.00 crore Wednesday Rs 5.25 crore Thursday Rs 5.55 crore Second Friday Rs 5.25 crore Total Rs 34 crore

Mahavatar Narsimha runs parallel to Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2

Mahavatar Narsimha, which hit the screens on July 25, 2025, is locking horns with two new Bollywood releases, Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2. Both of these sequels arrived in cinemas today. While the former stars Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, the latter is headlined by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri.

With positive reception and a successful run, the animated movie has emerged as a superhit in Hindi markets. Aditya Raj Sharma, Haripriya Matta, Sanket Jaiswal, Priyanka Bhandari, Vasundhra Bose, and more have worked as voice artists for the animated movie.

Mahavatar Narsimha in theaters

Mahavatar Narsimha is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for this animated movie yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

