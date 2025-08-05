Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) Day 11 India Box Office: Hombale's devotional movie continues its carnage on 2nd Monday, adding nearly Rs 5 crore net

Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, and presented by Hombale Films, continued creating history at the box office on 2nd Monday, with the Hindi version doing the heavy-lifting. The devotional animated movie added Rs 4.75-5 crore net on its 2nd Monday and that is simply exceptional. It shows that the potential of the movie has not been exhausted. With an open 3rd week, it is expected that this movie will continue raking in solid numbers.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) Are As Under

Particulars Hindi Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 29 crore 2nd Friday Rs 5 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 11 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 16.25 crore 2nd Monday Rs 4.75 crore net Total Rs 66 crore net in 11 days

Note: The collections exclude 3D Charges

Mahavatar Narsimha Is Set To Enter The Rs 100 Crore Net India Club In Weekend 3

Mahavatar Narsimha will enter the Rs 100 crore net India club, most likely over its 3rd weekend. The lifetime of the movie will depend upon how it holds after the release of War 2 and Coolie. Both the pre-Independence day releases are going to try and get as many screens as they can for themselves, and it is going to be very tight.

Regardless, for Mahavatar Narsimha, all that it gets from here is technically bonus, as it opened to collections of just Rs 1 crore on day 1. The main aim of the movie was to make animated movies, mainstream; and it has succeeded in doing so. The upcoming films from the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, are set to get a reception that is even stronger than Mahavatar Narsimha. With this movie, producers have got the confidence that the audiences are willing to explore different genres and different film forms, as long as they entertain them.

The fact that Mahavatar Narsimha is India's most preferred option for the current week and also the next week, despite biggies like Kingdom and Son Of Sardaar 2 releasing, further proves its acceptance

Mahavatar Narsimha In Theatres

