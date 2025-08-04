Son of Sardaar 2 Day 4 India Box Office: Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur starrer swoops to a low on first Monday, adds only Rs 3 crore

Son Of Sardaar 2, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and starring Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and others, had a poor opening weekend of just under Rs 25 crore net. The movie didn't get the required showcasing, and above that, the world of mouth of the movie was mixed to negative, resulting in no substantial weekend growth. On Monday, the movie dropped by over 60 percent, to add Rs 2.75 - 3 crore net. The total collections of the movie stand at Rs 27.50 crore and the week 1 heads for Rs 35 crore. The movie won't be able to capitalise on the open week 2 and a lifetime number of under Rs 50 crore net won't be surprising.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Son Of Sardaar 2 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 7.25 crore 2 Rs 8.25 crore 3 Rs 9.25 crore 4 Rs 2.75 crore Total Rs 27.50 crore

Son Of Sardaar 2 Gets Directly Impacted By The Blockbuster Run Of Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi)

Son Of Sardaar 2 had a bigger opening than Mahavatar Narsimha on its second Friday. However, the devotional animated movie performed better than the former on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, the collections are almost double and that says a lot about the acceptance of both the movies.

Son Of Sardaar 2, Being A Sequel To A Hit Movie, Should Have Opened And Performed Better

Son Of Sardaar 2, being a sequel to the hit Son Of Sardaar, should have had much better initials. However, Son Of Sardaar 2, despite the 50 percent recurring cast, hardly even looked or felt like the first Son Of Sardaar movie. Makers need to try hard to establish connection between both movies in the promos, else it is of no point. Audience is really smart to read into gimmicks and that is what has happened here too. To note, collections of Son Of Sardaar internationally aren't too pleasing either.

Son Of Sardaar In Theatres

