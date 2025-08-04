Mahavatar Narsimha on OTT: When and where can you watch Rs 100 crore box office run animation film?

Mahavatar Narsimha hit the big screens on July 25, 2025. As the movie becomes a massive success in theaters, collecting over Rs 100 crore, here’s the OTT details about the animated mythological epic you need to know.

When and where to watch Mahavatar Narsimha

According to trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, who revealed to India Times, Mahavatar Narsimha has a “50% possibility” to have its Hindi version release on the platform JioHotstar.

Advertisement

The speculation about the OTT platform is based on how the production house, Hombale Films, has collaborated with the streaming giant on multiple instances.

As the movie is having a dream run at the box office, an official OTT release date hasn’t been announced. As per the report, it will likely be by late August or September 2025.

However, Rohit has highlighted that this is the case for Hindi with regional languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, likely to hit different platforms.

Official trailer and plot of Mahavatar Narsimha

Mahavatar Narsimha is based on the story of Narsimha, the fourth avatara of the Hindu god Vishnu.

The film is set in the realm of Demigods and Demons, where an asura king, Hiranyakashyap, is hell-bent on avenging his brother Hiranyaksha, who was slain by the hands of Lord Vishnu’s Varaha avatar.

Hiranyakashyap seeks penance from Lord Brahma, which offers him immense power and a seemingly immortal life. This leads him to rule over heaven, earth, and hell, declaring himself a God.

Advertisement

His five-year-old son Prahlad is the complete opposite of what he stands for, signaling a virtue of faith towards Lord Vishnu. Furious over his son’s beliefs, Hiranyakashyap tries to kill his son multiple times, only to face failure every time.

At a moment when all seems to be lost, Lord Vishnu takes up the avatar of Narasimha, personifying as a god of destruction and saving Prahlad. The avatar slays Hiranyakashyap for once and for all, putting an end to his tyranny and restoring balance to the world.

Mahavatar Narsimha BO success

Taking to the official handle, Hombale Films revealed that the film has collected Rs 105+ crore at the global box office. Sharing the news, they said, “Roaring past records with divine force. #MahavatarNarsimha crosses 105 CRORES+ GBOC India, setting the box office ablaze with unstoppable momentum. A divine phenomenon awaits you in cinemas.”

The animated epic, Mahavatar Narsimha, is directed by Ashwin Kumar, with musician Sam CS handling the musical tracks and scores.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who are the contestants of Bigg Boss season 7 Malayalam? Meet 18 confirmed participants of Mohanlal’s show