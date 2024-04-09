Maidaan Box Office Vibe: Ajay Devgn starrer has what it takes to surprise; audience reception will be positive

After years of hard work and dedication, Maidaan is finally ready for release in the cinemas on April 11 and its paid previews will begin on the evening of April 10. Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead along with Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh, Madhur Mittal, and others, the film is a biographical sports drama based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim who led the Indian Football team to unimaginable victories in the period of 1952-1962.

The film has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla.

What works in the favor of Maidaan at the box office?

The commitment with which the film has been made is visible. Sports dramas have to tackle a huge challenge of predictability and on that front, it does well. Even though you know where the film is heading, it's the journey that keeps you hooked.

The emotional connect of the film is strong aided by the compelling character of Syed Abdul Rahim. It's his commitment towards his goal, come what may that makes the audience feel connected. Ajay Devgn has given one of his career's best performances and has served some iconic moments too which I can see trending on social media soon after its release. I won't be surprised if the character of Syed Abdul Rahim turns out to be another iconic character in his filmography.

Some peak moments will be received with thunder of claps. Cinematography and background score also contribute immensely to the theatrical experience and make it much more than a regular sports drama.

These are the merits of the film which will help it generate a solid word of mouth. Furthermore, there's no big release at the box office for at least one month. There's a buzz that Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's biggie in May Kalki 2898 AD is getting postponed and if it happens the film will get more time at the box office.

What doesn't work in the favor of Maidaan at the box office?

Maidaan has been in the making for 5 years. Staying committed to a vision despite challenges like the lockdown has come at the cost of the film getting over budget. The low-key marketing of the film and lack of a hit patriotic number has affected the chances of the film to take a good opening. It's an Eid release but clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will restrict its opening day. When your film has gone over budget, a strong opening is a must and since the advance booking of the film has also not shown any encouraging sign, the chances of recovery will be an uphill task.

Also, the duration of the film is quite long which will hamper it in two ways. This limitation only will restrict the chances of the film getting enough shows in the cinemas and the extra scenes may end up boring the audience as well.

Pinkvilla's Box Office Forecast

Maidaan has its merits but there's so much that goes against the film's box office prospects which cuts down its box office potential. The lifetime business of the film could be in the range of Rs 80-100 crore depending on how Bade Miyan Chote Miyan performs.

