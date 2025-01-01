Marco Day 13 Hindi Box Office: Unni Mukundan's gory-actioner registers biggest day of run; mints Rs 1 crore on New Year's day

The Unni Mukundan-led gory action thriller Marco is doing wonders at the box office. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the Malayalam movie is setting fire in the Hindi circuit by registering massive growth in the 2nd week.

Marco records the biggest day of theatrical run; earns Rs 1 crore on New Year

Opened with just Rs 1 lakh on Day 1, Marco is scripting history at the Hindi box office. The movie has recorded its biggest day of theatrical run today on the occasion of New Year 2025. As per estimates, the dubbed South Indian movie has minted Rs 1 crore on its 13th day today.

It was released on a mere 60 shows on December 20 in the Hindi language; however, the word-of-mouth and audience demand made it a huge phenomenon. Currently, Marco is running at more than 500 screens with around 1000 shows in the Hindi belt.

Marco listed itself among the gravity-defying run of South Indian movies in Hindi. Previously, such craze was seen for Pushpa, Karthikeya 2, and Kantara.

Marco eyeing a long run in Hindi; targets Rs 10 crore finish

The Unni Mukundan starrer stylish gory actioner is set for a long run at the Hindi box office. More shows will be added in the coming days as the demand is continuously rising, and there is no significant Hindi release in the next few weeks. Marco will keep on attracting the audiences at least till January 25, when Akshay Kumar's Sky Force will take charge.

Advertisement

The Malayalam movie has the potential to hit Rs 10 crore plus in the North belt. This will be a historic feat for a movie that opened with just Rs 1 lakh in Hindi. Globally, Marco will end up collecting Rs 100 crore plus in its entire run.

Day-wise box office collection of Marco in Hindi:

Particulars Hindi Net Box Office Day 1 Rs 1 lakh Week 1 Rs 25 lakh 2nd Weekend Rs 1.25 crore 2nd Monday Rs 50 lakh 2nd Tuesday Rs 60 lakh 2nd Wednesday Rs 1 crore Total Rs 3.60 crore in 13 days in Hindi

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Marco Box Office: A well-planned, staggered all-India release; Analyzing how the Mollywood actioner became a huge phenomenon