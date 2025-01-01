Year Ender 2024: Top 10 highest-grossing Mollywood movies at Kerala box office; Aadujeevitham RULES

Wondering which Malayalam movie ranked #1 in Kerala this year? Here’s Pinkvilla presenting the top 10 highest-grossing Mollywood movies of 2024 in the state. Check it out!

Prithviraj Sukumaran
Aadujeevitham is the highest grossing movie of 2024 at the Kerala Box Office

Since 2024 is near its end, it's time to revisit the performances of all the movies that succeeded in leaving an indelible mark at the box office. Here's taking a look at the top 10 highest-grossing movies at the Kerala box office.  

Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy and starring Prithviraj Sukumaaran, bagged the top position among the best-performing movies in Kerala this year. The survival drama grossed over Rs 79.25 crore in its lifetime run in the state. Aavesham and Manjummel Boys enjoyed the 2nd and 3rd spots. While the Fahadh Faasil movie clocked a total of Rs 76 crore, the Chidambaram-directed movie raked over Rs 72 crore at the Kerala box office. 

Tovino Thomas’ action-adventure movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam remained slightly below the Rs 70 crore mark in the state, while Premalu succeeded in crossing the Rs 60 crore mark. 

Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil and Kishkindha Kaandam are the two small-budget movies that emerged as a big success in Kerala this year. The list also includes movies like Varshangalkku Shesham, Marco and Turbo. Check out the complete list with their official data. 

Top 10 highest-grossing Mollywood movies of 2024 in Kerala are as follows:

S. No. Movie Gross Collection (CR in INR)
1 Aadujeevitham 79.25 
2 Aavesham 76 
3 Manjummel Boys 72 
4 Ajayante Randam Moshanam 68.75 
5 Premalu 62.75 
6 Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil 48 
7 Marco 42 plus expected
8 Kishkindha Kaandam 41
9 Varshangalkku Shesham 38.75
10 Turbo 36 

Which is your favorite Mollywood movie of 2024? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

