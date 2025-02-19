Advance Box Office: Mere Husband Ki Biwi bookings open in India; How well will Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh's movie fare theatrically?

With advance bookings now open, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh’s comedy film Mere Husband Ki Biwi is all set for its February 21 theatrical release. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, known for helming Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khel Khel Mein, the film is expected to take a modest start at the box office as Chhaava continues its strong run.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi showcases a humorous love triangle, promising lighthearted entertainment with witty dialogues and situational comedy. The trailer of the film has been well received for its fun moments, raising hopes that the film could find an audience despite its sluggish start.

While the film may not open big across all territories, it is expected to perform better in Delhi NCR and East Punjab. This region could drive its business, given the film’s setting in Delhi and its affiliation with Punjabi characters. Such regional resonance may help the film secure a more engaged audience in these areas.

For Arjun Kapoor, Mere Husband Ki Biwi holds extra significance as he looks to regain box office momentum. His recent films have struggled to make an impact, save for Singham Again, which was a multistarrer. This makes the comedy a crucial project in his lineup. Co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh add to the film’s appeal, bringing their comedic timing and charm to the big screen.

Advertisement

While Bhumi is known for her strong performances in content-driven cinema and has shown versatility in comedy, Rakul is a mainstay of commercial entertainers. Their pairing with Kapoor is expected to bring fresh chemistry to the film, which could work wonders if audiences connect with the trio’s humor and characters.

Given the continued dominance of Chhaava, the film will have to find a niche audience to sustain beyond the first weekend. Comedies often rely on word of mouth, so that will be crucial for its growth.

To conclude, while Mere Husband Ki Biwi may not be a runaway hit, it still has the potential to hold its ground, especially where its cultural elements strike a chord. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.