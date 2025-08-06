Metro In Dino Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Anurag Basu's musical keeps its head above water with a respectable Rs 79 crore global finish

Metro... In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu and starring Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nina Gupta, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma and others, has finally ended its run at the box office. The movie opened to a low Rs 3.25 crore net in India on day 1, with global gross collections under Rs 5 crore. With this kind of an opening, it looked like the movie would seal itself a very poor fate at the box office, entailing losses to its producers.

Advertisement

Metro...In Dino Ends Its Global Run Grossing Rs 78.50 Crore Worldwide

However, the Anurag Basu directorial trended very well following the low start, to reach to safe shores. With Rs 52 crore India net (Rs 62.50 crore India gross) and USD 1.85 million overseas gross (Rs 16 crore overseas gross), Metro...In Dino has ended its global run grossing Rs 78.50 crore. The producer share for the movie after commission is slightly over Rs 30 crore and that's good enough for the movie to breakeven.

Metro...In Dino Ends Up As A Profitable Venture For T-Series

Pinkvilla had earlier decoded the economics of Metro...In Dino. The same can be referred from HERE. Based on this, the movie needed a Rs 30 crore global share and the movie has managed it after toiling hard. The biggest takeaway is the music of the movie picking up, ensuring T-Series a lot more than the stipulated Rs 15 crore. Overall, while the musical is not a loss making affair, it isn't highly profitable either. Had the budget of the movie been managed well, T-Series would be sitting at a much greater profit, automatically greenlighting the third installment of the movie. Now the possibility of a threquel rests in this movie's ability to resonate with the audiences digitally. It is likely that the audiences on Netflix will connect with the movie.

Advertisement

Anurag Basu Moves Onto His Next With Kartik Aaryan And Sreeleela

Anurag Basu now gears up for his next with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela. This movie is easily expected to outgross Metro...In Dino and it needs to be seen by what margin. It is said to be the third installment of Aashiqui.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Metro In Dino on track for success in India; Anurag Basu directorial collects Rs 11.75 crore in second weekend