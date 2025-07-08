Has Anurag Basu reconfirmed a Diwali 2025 release for Kartik-Sreeleela's musical? 'We are starting the next schedule...'

Anurag Basu, is gearing up for his next big project. After wrapping up promotions for Metro…In Dino, Basu is set to jump straight into his untitled film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela. The movie has already sparked excitement among fans. Basu recently shared his enthusiasm for the musical-tragedy, saying, “It’s going great. That’s also the reason I’m taking a break so I can jump into it immediately. We are starting the next schedule very soon.”

Anurag Basu's Next With Kartik Aaryan And Sreeleela Can Become His Highest Grosser

This untitled project promises to be a fresh addition to Basu’s impressive filmography. With a heartthrob like Kartik Aaryan, and a sizzling sensation like Sreeleela, the film is already generating buzz and it can well become the director's highest grossing movie by going past the collections of Barfi!. Kartik and Sreeleela's chemistry is something that everyone can't wait to see.

The Resumption Of Work On Anurag Basu's Next With Kartik Aaryan And Sreeleela's, Indicates The Movie Is Well On Track For A Diwali 2025 Release

Going by the fact that Anurag Basu plans to resume working on this next movie very soon, gives an indication that the makers are still targeting the Diwali 2025 slot. If it was not for Diwali 2025, the makers would have taken their own sweet time to resume work on their film, rather than to fast track it.

On Diwali, The Romantic-Tragedy Will Compete At The Box Office With Maddock's Thama With Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna

A Diwali release would put it in direct competition with Thama, Maddock's horror-comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. This box-office clash is set to be a highlight of the festive season. Diwali is a prime slot for big releases. The contrast in genre and star power of both films could make the clash even more interesting, as audiences will have distinct choices.

Basu’s commitment to the project is clear. He’s taking a short break to recharge himeself, before diving into the next laborious shooting schedule. While details about the plot remain under wraps, we can be sure that the film is going to break many hearts, with its tragic story.

Anurag Basu's Next With Kartik Aaryan And Sreeleela, Only In Theatres

