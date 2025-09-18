Mirai faced another steep decline in the Telugu states on Wednesday, with collections falling 35 per cent from Tuesday. The film had already slipped 30 per cent on Tuesday, though that didn’t reflect at the national level, thanks to the Hindi dubbed version benefiting from the discount day. With no such cushion on Wednesday, the drop was sharp at the national level as well.

So far, the film has grossed around Rs. 67.50 crore in India over six days, with the first week expected to close at Rs. 71-72 crore. Overseas, it has added another Rs. 24.50 crore (USD 2.80 million), taking the worldwide tally to Rs. 92 crore.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Mirai in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 14.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 16.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 17.50 cr. Monday Rs. 8.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 6.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 4.50 cr. Total Rs. 67.50 cr.

Thanks to the weekend business, Mirai is still a HIT, even though not a comfortable one; it will just squeeze through. If the bleeding doesn’t stop today and on Friday, then there might be a change in that, but the chances of that are pretty low. This has been a recurring pattern for the Telugu film industry this year, where films have appeared better in their first weekend but then fell short of their presumed potential, with examples like Hit 3 and Kuberaa.

The Territorial Breakdown for Mirai is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 45.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 21.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 5.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 18.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 6.50 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 2.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 13.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 67.50 cr. North America USD 2,100,000 Rest of World USD 700,000 OVERSEAS USD 2,800,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 92.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Saiyaara Box Office Collections: Closes at 568cr Worldwide with near USD 20M Overseas