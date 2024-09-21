National Cinema Day 2024 Footfalls: 30 lakh cinegoers take advantage of subsidised tickets across India; Stree 2, Yudhra emerge top performers

Like every year, 2024's National Cinema Day was a humongous success with roughly 30 lakh tickets getting sold across all languages and formats. Stree 2 was the pick of the films as it, on its 6th Friday, collected Rs 4.60 crore. Little under 5 lakh people thronged to theatres to watch the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer.

Stree 2 And Yudhra Sell 9 Lakh Tickets Between Them On National Cinema Day

Yudhra emerged as the second most preferred movie choice for moviegoers. It was the biggest surprise on National Cinema Day as it neted Rs 4.25 crore. Around 4.5 lakh tickets got sold for the action-thriller. For the film to become a successful theatrical venture, it should ideally match or better its opening day numbers. Based on the spot bookings, that doesn't seem likely.

Tumbbad Registers The Highest Footfalls Of Its Run

Tumbbad is killing it in its re-release. The movie is having a re-run that most movies dream for. It neted Rs 2.60 crore on National Cinema Day Friday. The second Friday of re-release is better than the first, which was infact three times better than the opening day of the original release. Roughly 2.75 lakh cinegoers tuned in to watch the mythological horror in theatres and these are the highest footfalls generated by the movie on a single day. The movie can likely match the week 1 collections of re-release in the 2nd week of re-release.

Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam Punches Above Its Weight

Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, a non-starrer, collected Rs 1 crore on its opening day. It has clearly punched above its weight. What needs to be seen is whether the movie can double its opening day collections in the full run or not.

The Benefit Of National Cinema Day Transends Languages And Eras

Among other releases, Marathi film Navra Maza Navsacha 2 made its strong presence felt as it netted over 2 crore on the opening day. Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT in its 3rd Friday, sold roughly 2 lakh tickets between all its versions. Punjabi films Gandhi 3, Bibi Rajni and Ardaas 3 sold 1.1 lakh plus tickets among themselves. Veer Zaara (re-release), Khel Khel Mein and Buckingham Murders netted 75 lakh between them on National Cinema Day.

Indian Audience Signals That Affordability Is The Way Forward

Hollywood films, other regional releases and holdover releases together ensured that 30 lakh moviegoers visit the theatres on National Cinema Day. India has again spoken with its actions. It has proven that India is indeed a price sensitive nation and affordability is the way forward.

