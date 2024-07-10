Kakuda Screening: Sonakshi Sinha's husband Zaheer Iqbal says 'Arey meri biwi' before hugging her and turns cheerleader for wife; Watch

Sonakshi Sinha recently got married to her long-time beau, Zaheer Iqbal. On the professional front, she is currently looking forward to the release of her movie, Kakuda. The horror-comedy film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Being a supportive husband, Zaheer Iqbal became the biggest cheerleader for his wife as he arrived in style to attend the screening.

Zaheer Iqbal arrives in style to attend wife Sonakshi Sinha's Kakuda screening

Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming film, Kakuda is all set to hit the streaming platform soon. Meanwhile, makers hosted a grand screening for the Bollywood fraternity. Among several Bollywood celebs, the actress’ supportive husband, Zaheer Iqbal, dished husband goals as he arrived to support his wife.

In a video shared by the paps, we can see Zaheer making a stylish entry in a car. As soon as he got out of the car and saw Sona at a distance, he proudly exclaimed, ‘Arey meri biwi [oh my wife], and gave her a big hug. The couple then delightfully posed for the camera while they also immersed in a candid conversation; before heading to the cinema hall.

Making his gracious appearance in an uber-cool style, Zaheer was seen in an oversized printed shirt that he paired with matching pants. Meanwhile, the Dabangg actress served boss lady vibes in her black blazer suit over a white shirt. Adding to her overall chic look were her stylish eyeglasses.

When Zaheer Iqbal lauded Sonakshi Sinha's Kakuda trailer

It is worth mentioning that the trailer of Kakuda was released on July 2. Following its release, on July 3, Zaheer taking to his Instagram stories shared the link to the trailer of the movie and expressed, “Meri biwi ko daraana mushkil he nahi namumkin hai (It is not only difficult but impossible to scare my wife). Well done Kakuda,” and sent a red heart and kissing emoji.

About Kakuda

Kakuda will be Sona’s first film after her wedding. Directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, it is scheduled to premiere on July 12, 2024, on ZEE5.

As per the trailer, Kakuda is set in a fictional haunted village called Ratodi, where each house has two doors: one big and one small. The smaller door is for a ghost named Kakuda. The film is a love story, where Saqib's Sunny falls in love with Sonakshi's Indira. However, the curse of Kakuda turns their lives upside down.

