Officer On Duty Day 11 Kerala Box Office: Kunchacko Boban's action-thriller grosses a SPECTACULAR Rs 2 crore

Kunchucko Boban’s Officer on duty is enjoying a super hit run at the Kerala box office which is evident in its total post the 2nd weekend. This Malayalam crime thriller is trending very well enough at the box office despite the release of the latest Machante Maalakha. The film has taken a good jump on its 2nd weekend.

Due to its amazing run at the box office, the film has already gained a blockbuster tag post the week 1 of its release and now is just proving its potential at the box office by aiming for figures higher and higher. The film has added Rs 2 crores to its Kerala box office collection on its Day 11 showing a weekend total of Rs 5.20 crores accumulated on the 2nd weekend.

The total collection of Kunchucko Boban’s latest crime thriller now stands at a total of Rs 20.75 crores. The film is made on a budget of Rs 12 crores proving to be a very low cost film and hence deserving of a blockbuster tag this early into its run.

Officer on Duty has proved to be the second blockbuster of the year after Rekhachithram for the Malayalam film industry. The film has managed to be such a huge grosser despite clashing with Unni Mukundan’s recent film Get Set Baby in its opening week. Despite battling Soubin Shahir’s latest release Machante Maalakha as it entered its 2nd weekend, the box office run of this Jithu Ashraf directorial largely remained unaffected.

Day-wise box office collections of Officer On Duty in Kerala

Days Kerala Box Office Gross Day 1 Rs 1.35 crore Day 2 Rs 1.85 crore Day 3 Rs 2.75 crore Day 4 Rs 3.20 crore Day 5 Rs 1.50 crore Day 6 Rs 1.80 crore Day 7 Rs 2 crore Day 8 Rs 1.50 crore Day 9 Rs 1.35 crore Day 10 Rs 1.85 crore Day 11 Rs 2 crore Total Rs 20.75 crore

Officer on Duty in cinemas

