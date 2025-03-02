Box Office: Officer On Duty ON-TRACK to cross Anjaam Pathiraa as Kunchacko Boban's highest worldwide grosser

Officer On Duty is Malayalam cinema’s latest crime thriller starring Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani, Jagadish and Vishak Nair as the leading cast of the film. The film released on 20 February 2025 to unanimous positive reviews from the critics. The positive word of mouth then generated for the film highly praising the performances of the leading cast along with the writing of the film.

It has been over a week since the film was released. The opening week of Officer on Duty had already shown blockbuster results approaching the film as it stormed past Rs 15 crores in Kerala in its week 1 only. It has grossed over Rs 18 crore at the Kerala box office as of now and is looking to hit Rs 20 crores with the end of its 2nd weekend. Looking at its current trending at the worldwide box office, this Jithu Ashraf directorial is looking to cross Rs 35 crores gross at the worldwide box office, giving a shot towards being the highest grosser ever of the lead Kunchacko Boban.

The actor’s current highest grosser is Anjaam Pathiraa released in 2020 which grossed Rs 47.65 crores worldwide. Based on the current trend running in favour of Officer on Duty, the film looks easy to gross past Rs 50 crores worldwide easily, despite opening into a clash against Unni Mukundan's Get Set Baby. It is also the second blockbuster the Malayalam film industry has seen in 2025 after the Asif Ali led crime-thriller, Rekhachithram.

Officer On Duty in cinemas

