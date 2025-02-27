Box Office: Kunchacko Boban’s blockbuster Officer On Duty set for Tamil and Telugu release on March 7th

Officer On Duty, directed by Jithu Asraf and starring Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani in the lead roles, is ripping the box office in Kerala. The crime thriller, based on a true incident, is now set to entertain the audience in its neighboring states.

Officer On Duty to release in Tamil and Telugu on March 7th

Backed by Martin Prakkat Films, the Malayalam movie has emerged as a blockbuster in its home state. Released on February 20th, Officer On Duty has crossed the Rs 15 crore mark at the Kerala box office. The movie will keep on attracting the audience for a couple of weeks and wrap its theatrical run on a banger note.

Elated by its superlative performance, the makers have now decided to expand its release by bringing the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions. According to the reports, the upcoming versions of the thriller movie will hit the theatres on March 7th. E4Entertainment has bagged the Tamil and Telugu dubbing rights of this Malayalam movie.

It is going to be interesting to notice how Officer On Duty performs in the neighboring states. Keeping its Kerala box office track in mind, the movie is expected to open well and prove its worth successfully. It is to be noted that the Kunchacko Boban starrer has emerged as the second big success after Rekhachitram at the Kerala box office.

Advertisement

Officer On Duty in cinemas

Officer On Duty is now running in cinemas in Kerala. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Are you going to watch it in cinemas? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.