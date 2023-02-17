Pathaan 4th Friday Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer braves new releases with low ticket pricing strategy
In an unprecedented move, the makers of Pathaan rolled out a scheme where Pathaan movie tickets where available for as low as Rs 110 on its fourth Friday.
Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, had a very strong fourth Friday at the box office. The film braved two new releases namely Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and registered higher footfalls than the previous day where it had no significant local competition. The film had a Rs 110 flat ticket rate scheme running in national and regional movie chains, and that helped the film cater to a segment it didn't earlier. The 24th day collections of Pathaan are around Rs. 2 - 2,25 crores nett Hindi and it is all set to grow over the weekend, to pose yet another super-strong week at the box office in India.
The Low Pricing Strategy Works In Favour Of Pathaan
Having crossed the Rs 500 crore nett mark at the box office in India, the makers of Pathaan, decided to celebrate 'Pathaan Day' where tickets for the film were available at a flat rate of Rs 110. The national chains and most other regional chains participated in this movie event. A handful of single screens and a few states where these ticket rates were not feasible, opted out of it. The response has been massive and the film is recording an average occupancy of 50 percent in plexes through the day, and we are talking about occupancies on day 24.
The Terrific Response To The Strategy Has Made The Movie Makers Roll Out More Lucrative Offers
Seeing the thumping response of Pathaan day on 17th February, the makers of Pathaan have rolled out another offer where movie tickets will be available at a flat rate of Rs. 200 for the weekend, enabling them to secure greater footfalls and brave the new releases. Pathaan, in all likelihood, is going to see a surge in its collections over the weekend. Since the average ticket rates are constantly going through changes, it is tough to predict what number the film is expected to do over Saturday and Sunday.
Pathaan's defining move in week 4, shows that lowering average ticket prices can lead to high footfalls, especially if it is for an accepted film. The film clearly has got the momentum and this momentum will eventually help the film sail through the Rs 500 crore nett Hindi mark and then possibly the nett collections posed by Baahubali 2 for its Hindi, version in the full run. The worldwide collections of Pathaan are over Rs 980 crores after day 24 and it is not too long before the film enters the coveted Rs 1,000 crore gross club worldwide.
The day-wise nett box office collections of Pathaan are as follows:-
Day 1 - Rs 55 cr
Day 2 - Rs. 68 cr
Day 3 - Rs. 38 cr
Day 4 - Rs. 51.50 cr
Day 5 - Rs. 58.50 cr
Day 6 - Rs. 25.50 cr
Day 7 - Rs. 21.50 cr
Day 8 - Rs. 17.50 cr
Day 9 - Rs. 15 cr
Day 10 - Rs. 13 cr
Day 11 - Rs 22.5 cr
Day 12 - Rs. 27 cr
Day 13 - Rs. 8.25 cr
Day 14 - Rs. 7.25 cr
Day 15 - Rs. 6.50 cr
Day 16 - Rs. 5.75 cr
Day 17 - Rs. 5.75 cr
Day 18 - Rs 10.50 cr
Day 19 - Rs 12.50 cr
Day 20 - Rs 4 cr
Day 21 - Rs 5.40 cr
Day 22 - Rs 3.50 cr
Day 23 - Rs 3.20 cr
Day 24 - Rs 2.10 cr
Total = Rs. 487.20 cr nett Hindi (Rs. 504.75 cr nett all versions)
