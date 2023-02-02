Pathaan Box Office Collections: Shah Rukh Khan starrer heading towards extended first week of Rs 350 crores

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer, Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, has started its second box office week on a triumphant note with second Wednesday takings pegged at around Rs. 17.5 cr nett . The film is holding very steadily at the box office despite it being a genre where collections are generally frontloaded. The collections are excellent across the board with around 75 percent of the theatres across the country, reporting their highest ever collections. Many single screens that could not rake in the mullah after the release of Drishyam 2, have got a great boost and we can expect the year to be favourable for them too, given that the line-up of releases looks very strong.

Pathaan Has Held Well After A Record-Breaking Extended First Weekend



Pathaan took a record breaking opening in Hindi with collections of Rs. 55 cr nett on the first day. It had yet another record breaking single day with collections of Rs. 68 cr nett Hindi on day 2. Despite being a working day Friday, the film mustered another Rs. 38 cr nett Hindi on its third day. Saturday and Sunday were again terrific as the film added over Rs. 50 cr a piece on both ticketing days for a record-breaking weekend of Rs. 271 cr nett in 5 days. The hold on the weekdays was again astonishing as it dropped by less than 40 percent on Monday vis-à-vis its first Friday. Tuesday and Wednesday performed on expected lines with drops of around 15 percent each vis-à-vis the preceding day. The 8 day total of the film now stands at a solid Rs. 335.50 cr nett Hindi and in all probability, the film will hit Rs 350 cr nett Hindi today, that is on its 9th day. The dubbed versions of the film have added another Rs 12.50 cr, for a total India nett collection of Rs. 348 cr nett after 8 days.

Pathaan Will Beat Dangal And KGF: Chapter 2 In Its Second Weekend:



Seeing the strong hold of the film over the weekdays, Pathaan is likely to do around Rs. 75 cr nett Hindi in its second weekend. The weekend will ensure that Pathaan becomes the second highest grossing film for the Hindi version, of all time, beating KGF: Chapter 2. It is needless to say that it will become the highest grossing Hindi origin film of all time too, beating Dangal comprehensively. After the weekend, the film will set out on the journey to become the highest grossing film of all time in the Hindi version. Baahubali 2 is currently the highest grossing film in the Hindi version and Pathaan is steadily moving towards it, with potential of not only crossing the film in nett terms, but also gross terms.

Pathaan Is Heading Towards A Lifetime Global Cume Of Around Rs. 1000 Crores:



As far as the overseas numbers and worldwide cume is concerned, Pathaan has grossed over Rs. 30 million dollars in 8 days and has crossed the first phase gross of all Hindi language films. In all probability, Pathaan might become the first Indian film to do Rs. 50 million in the first phase of its international release. The worldwide gross number will be crossing Rs. 700 cr today and if all goes well, it may go onto hit Rs. 1000 cr gross worldwide as well. Pathaan has broken many records in the course of its run already. One of its greatest feats is that it will become the highest grossing Indian film for a single version, that is the Hindi version. The collections secured by Pathaan will boost the morale of the ailing industry that is Bollywood. Over the course of the next few months, we might see many big budget films being announced, as one thing with Pathaan is clear that there is an audience ready to watch films made on a grand canvas.



The day-wise nett box office collections of Pathaan are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 55 cr

Day 2 - Rs. 68 cr

Day 3 - Rs. 38 cr

Day 4 - Rs. 51.50 cr

Day 5 - Rs. 58.50 cr

Day 6 - Rs. 25.50 cr

Day 7 - Rs. 21.50 cr

Day 8 - Rs. 17.50 cr

Total = Rs. 335.50 cr nett Hindi (Rs. 348 cr nett all versions)

You can watch Pathaan at a theatre near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office articles like these.