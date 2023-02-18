Pathaan's shows increase in 4th weekend to match audience demand; Shah Rukh Khan starrer braves new releases

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham led Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is having a glorious run at the box office and even after 24 days, the film has not stopped raking in numbers and is giving the new releases a run for their money. Team Pathaan roled out a scheme where tickets for the film on its fourth Friday, could be purchased for as low as Rs 110. Needless to say that the scheme worked in favour of the film, as a result of which the film saw a significant rise in footfalls, despite competition from new releases and losing a good chunk of its existing screens. The film collected around Rs 2.20 crores in Hindi and Rs 5 lakh from its dubbed versions on day 24. Seeing the thumping response of the film on its fourth Friday, the makers rolled out another scheme where tickets for Pathaan can be purchased at a flat rate of Rs 200 over the weekend.

Shows For Pathaan Increase Across The Country To Match Public Demand The newest development is that the shows for Pathaan have increased across the country, seeing the massive response that the film got on its fourth Friday. The exhibitors, be it single screens or multiplexes, have increased the shows for Pathaan, so that they can match the public demand created by the subsidizing of movie ticket rates across the country. Pathaan is certainly on course to not just cross Rs 500 crore nett in Hindi at the Indian Box Office, but also to surpass the numbers of Baahubali 2 for its Hindi nett version, to emerge as the number one film in India for the Hindi version.

Pathaan Is Soon To Hit The Rs 1,000 Crore Worldwide Gross Figure Pathaan after 24 days stands at Rs 487.30 crores for its Hindi version in India. The all language total of the film is pegged at Rs 504.85 crores. The India Gross collections after 24 days are in the vicinity of Rs 608 crores. The overseas gross collections of the film are at a staggering 46 million dollars, which when converted to Indian rupees is worth an astonishing Rs 377 crores. The worldwide gross total of the film thus adds up to 985 crores, and in the next couple of days positively, it will enter the coveted Rs 1,000 crore worldwide club, a number breached by only four Indian films previously. You can watch Pathaan at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film hits Rs 100 crore in PVR, Rs 225 crore in national chains in 24 days