Ponman 4 Days Kerala Box Office: Basil Joseph's movie bounces back after slow start; grosses Rs 4 crore in 1st weekend

Ponman, starring Basil Joseph and Sajin Gopu in the lead role, has bounced back after a slow start at the box office. The Malayalam comedy movie has recorded a decent opening weekend.
Ponman wraps first extended weekend at Rs 4 crore
Directed by Jothish Shankar, Ponman opened at Rs 85 lakh on its debut day. The movie further witnessed a drop and collected Rs 75 lakh at the box office. It bounced back on Saturday and Sunday where it grossed Rs 1.05 crore and Rs 1.35 crore, respectively. The comedy movie wrapped its extended 1st weekend at Rs 4 crore gross at the Mollywood box office.
Though it is not a very encouraging start, it is decent looking at the star cast and release size in the state. The movie also fell prey to online piracy which hampered its business significantly.
Ponman met with majorly mixed-bag reactions; might struggle at box office
Bagged by Ajith Vinayaka Films, Ponman met with majorly mixed word-of-mouth which curtailed its business to a major extent. However, the movie still has chances to sail through a respectable theatrical run. It will be interesting to see how the movie trends in the coming days.
Currently facing Mammootty's holdover release, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse, Ponman marks the second release of Basil Joseph this year after Pravinkoodu Shappu.
Day Wise box office collection of Ponman are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Collection in Kerala
|1
|Rs 0.85 crore
|2
|Rs 0.75 crore
|3
|Rs 1.05 crore
|4
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Total
|Rs 4 crore
Ponman In Theatres
Ponman is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
