Pre-Valentine's Week 2025 Report Card At Indian Box Office: Badass Ravi Kumar, Loveyapa, Vidaamuyarchi, Thandel, Sanam Teri Kasam and more

Last weekend, a plethora of movies were released across the nation. Here's taking a look at the box office report card of all the pre-valentine's week releases.

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, was the biggest release this weekend. Though a regional movie, it has a much higher budget and star value than the other releases. However, the action thriller crashed on its first Monday and couldn't maintain the momentum of the opening day. It is all set to wind its global cume under Rs 150 crore with a BELOW AVERAGE verdict.

Thandel is another big release this weekend. The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer managed to lure the audience and posted a healthy weekend at the box office. The Telugu movie has already emerged as a big success. It will end its theatrical run with a SUPERHIT verdict.

Sanam Teri Kasam took over the Hindi audience and stormed a strong Rs 15 crore in its opening weekend itself, proving how well the movie aged with the masses. The tragic love story starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane has remained the top choice ever since its re-release. It is all set to emerge a BLOCKBUSTER at the box office.

Badass Ravi Kumar was released with much anticipation but lost steam after the opening day. The Himesh Reshammiya starrer has only collected Rs 7 crore so far, which is a poor result. Though it is a safe project, the spoof actioner is set to turn out a FLOP at the box office.

Loveyapa marked the theatrical acting debut of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Both the star kids were previously seen in different OTT movies. The Advait Chandan-directed romantic comedy couldn't impress the audience much and recorded a low trend. As per estimates, the movie could only collect Rs 5 crore in five days of its theatrical run. It will also wind its box office journey with a FLOP verdict.

Other than the above-mentioned titles, Padmaavat, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Silsila, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and others were re-released; however, no film can attract the audience to the cinemas. Most of them don't even have a decent show count in their second innings.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.