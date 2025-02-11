Thandel Day 5 Andhra Box Office Trends: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s film holds strong on Tuesday

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is doing well at the box office. The survival romantic drama, based on a true story, continues showing good trends post the weekend.

Thandel registers good occupancy on Tuesday; set to emerge Super Hit

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel turned out to be a big success for Telugu cinema. The movie posted an excellent opening of Rs 12 crore on Day 1. Furthermore, it managed to hold well and collected around Rs 36 crore in its opening weekend at the Indian box office.

The movie continues to attract audiences even on weekdays. It recorded a good hold on the first Monday, and a similar response is expected today as well. As per trends, the movie opened with good occupancy today and is expected to see a rise in the evening and night shows.

The movie is likely to keep luring audiences in the coming days, too. Interestingly, it will not face any major competition in Telugu-speaking states this month. However, since the box office is an unpredictable territory, any small movie can break out anytime.

The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer is all set to emerge as a Super Hit at the box office. Interestingly, it will be the second big success for the Tollywood film industry this year after Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The movie also marks the second successful collaboration for Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi after their previous film, Love Story.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.