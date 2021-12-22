Pushpa Tuesday Box Office Update; Dubbed Versions Strong, Telugu Drops.

Pushpa: The Rise continued with strong holds in collections for its dubbed versions on Tuesday but dropped heavily in the home market of APTS for the Telugu version. Overall, the Allu Arjun starrer grossed Rs. 14.50 crores on its day five at the Indian box office, taking its total to Rs. 154.50 crores.

The Hindi version of the film is on a dream run, recording numbers higher than Saturday on Tuesday as well. The Hindi version grossed Rs. 4.80 crores Approx on Tuesday, for a total of Rs. 24.50 crores (Rs. 20.40 crores Nett) till yesterday. The way the film is running, a Rs. 50 crores (Rs. 40 crore Nett plus) final is almost certain while there is an outside chance of hitting Rs. 60 crores (Rs. 50 crores Nett). The film is a huge winner for the Hindi version stakeholders, Goldmine Telefilms, who acquired the complete rights of the film, including satellite, at a very reasonable price, and are likely to recover a large chunk of it from just theatrical share. Goldmine is a giant player in the dubbed films market for satellite and digital release, this was the first time they tried their luck with a theatrical release, and as one would expect, there mustn’t be turning back from here.

Following is the day-wise collection of Pushpa: The Rise till now:



Friday - Rs. 47 crores

Saturday - Rs. 34 crores

Sunday - Rs. 39 crores

Monday - Rs. 20 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 14.50 crores

Total - Rs. 154.50 crores

Down south, the film went down in APTS, grossing just Rs. 6.60 crores (Rs. 3.70 crores share) on Tuesday, dropping more than 40% from Monday. The film was already bleeding in Andhra Pradesh held by external factors, the mixed word of mouth came into play in Nizam as well on Tuesday with the film collecting just Rs. 3.20 crore (Rs. 1.80 crores share). The Tamil and Malayalam version of the film held well in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, collections reaching Rs. 14.50 crore and Rs. 7 crores approx respectively.

