Sooryavanshi to Pushpa: The Rise: Top Mondays of Hindi Version films in 2021

2021 has been a testing year for Indian films in general because it faced the constant threat of the coronavirus, which kept most films away from the big screen. Although the COVID-19 threat is still there, relaxation in Covid norms has ensured a regular flow of movie releases in theatres. The highest contributing circuit for Bollywood films, that is the Mumbai Circuit, is still operating at 50 percent capacities while most other circuits are operating at 100 percent capacities.

Apart from Rohit Shetty’s Diwali release Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, no other Bollywood film has really got going. With Bollywood films unable to garner the audiences they need to, movies from other industries have started penetrating into the Bollywood market and have begun to take charge, with Tollywood film Pushpa and Hollywood film Spider-Man: No Way Home being the latest additions.

The Allu Arjun starrer sprung a surprise yet again as it managed to have an extraordinary hold on Monday for the Hindi version of the film, which pretty much guarantees the success of the film in North India. Apparently, Pushpa’s Monday numbers bettered its first Friday and first Saturday numbers in the north belt and Tuesday looks no different for the film. Pushpa collected Rs. 4 cr from its Hindi version on Monday and is heading towards a first week total in excess of Rs. 25 cr nett. In all likelihood, it will hold a good chunk of screens in its second week to finish with final numbers in the north of Rs. 40 cr nett Hindi. 83 and Jersey, which are releasing on consecutive weeks, are expected to have a better Monday than Pushpa in the north but that’s a foregone conclusion since they have a wider release as well as higher average ticket prices.

Let’s have a look at the Top Mondays for Indian films in 2021 (Hindi version nett figures)

Sooryavanshi – Rs. 14.52 cr

Pushpa – Rs. 4 cr

Antim – Rs. 3 cr

Tadap – Rs. 2.25 cr

Bell Bottom – Rs. 2 cr

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui – Rs. 1.85 cr

Roohi – Rs. 1.25 cr

Written by Rishil Jogani

