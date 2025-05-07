Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 7: Ajay Devgn's latest movie expected to net Rs 5.5 crore with lower attendance in cinemas

Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 7: Raid 2 has been a phenomenal performer at the box office. The crime thriller stars Ajay Devgn who has reprised his role as Amay Patnaik from the original film, Raid. Also featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, Raid 2 looks to net Rs 5.5 crore at the box office today with lower attendance in cinemas.

Raid 2, which is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, collected Rs 85.35 crore net business in the last six days. Early estimates suggest that the Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor-starrer will collect in the range of Rs 5.5 crore on the seventh day. However, many movie buffs are opting not to watch the film in theaters today, as people's attention has shifted to national issues since last night.

Among other releases, Raid 2 seems to be most affected by the heat of the current scenerio in India as the crime thriller was raking in the highest earnings. If the matter escalates, the performance of Ajay Devgn-led movie on income tax raid will be impacted in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the overall net business of Raid 2 will cross the Rs 90 crore mark today. Produced under the banner of T-Series, Raj Kumar Gupta's latest helmer is currently locking horns with The Bhootnii and Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

Raid 2 comes seven years after the release of the original movie, Raid. In the 2018 releaes, Ajay Devgn as Amay Patnaik gets Rameshwar Singh aka Tauji arrested in an income tax case. This time, Patnaik tracks another white-collar crime while conducting a raid at Dada Manohar Bhai's residence.

While the Raid sequel is a hit already, let's see where the film is destined to.

Raid 2 in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

