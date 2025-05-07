Raid 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 7: Ajay Devgn's film remains unaffected with competitions; to enter 2nd weekend tomorrow

Raid 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 7: Led by Ajay Devgn, Raid 2 marks the return of his character, Amay Patnaik, after seven years. The first part of the Raid franchise was released in 2018. In the recently released crime thriller, Devgn as Patnaik challenges another corrupt politician, Dada Manohar Bhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh. Raid 2 remains unaffected by its competition.

Produced under the banner of T-Series, Raid 2 has been running at a good pace at the box office since its release. As per midday trends, the performance of the Raid sequel has been impacted by the national matters and a customary drop on the seventh day. However, the Ajay Devgn-led movie remains unaffected by the other releases like Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh and The Bhootnii.

Also starring Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, Raid 2 will surpass the Rs 90 crore mark at the box office today. It earned Rs 85.35 crore net business in six days in India, which is quite applaudable.

Without any masala elements or high-octane sequences, Raid 2 is shining and how, much thanks to its franchise value and strong star cast. The Raid sequel has also received a positive response for its narrative and the performances of the actors.

Going by its phenomenal run, Raid 2 will soon cross the lifetime net business of Raid. Speaking of which, the 2018 release fetched Rs 98 crore net in India while emerging as a hit at the box office back then.

Raid 2, which has already secured a hit tag, will soon become the fourth highest grosser to enter the Rs 100 crore club in Bollywood in 2025. Previously, films including Sky Force, Chhaava, and Sikandar have achieved this feat this year.

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

