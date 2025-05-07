Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 20: Akshay Kumar starrer slows down after movie offer; set to enter 4th weekend soon

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 20: Kesari 2, which is co-produced by Karan Johar, is all set to complete three weeks in theaters. Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, the legal drama was released on the occasion of Good Friday. Based on C Sankaran Nair, Kesari 2 has slowed down after the movie offer.

Jointly backed by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, Kesari Chapter 2 has been competing with two new movies, Raid 2 and The Bhootnii. A day after being aided by the movie offer of the subsidized ticket prices, the historical courtroom drama has slowed down a bit.

According to morning trends, Kesari 2 is expected to witness a 10 percent drop in its collection on the 20th day at the box office. Yesterday, the Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan-starrer fetched a net business of Rs 80 lakh. Notably, the attention of the people has been diverted to national matters since last night.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 boasts a total collection of Rs 80.05 crore, which it has earned in the last 19 days. The film will soon enter the fourth weekend of its release. Touching the Rs 100 crore mark in its lifetime run seems difficult for Karan Johar's backed production.

Kesari Chapter 2, which is a sequel to the 2019 film, Kesari, is currently lagging behind the new release, Raid 2. Speaking of which, the Ajay Devgn starrer seems to cross the Rs 90 crore mark today.

Co-starring Regina Cassandra and Simon Paisley Day, Kesari Chapter 2 is an adaptation from the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire. In the film, Akshay Kumar as Chettur Sankaran Nair challenges The Crown in a courtroom while uncovering the horrific truths of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

