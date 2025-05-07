Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 7: Ajay Devgn's crime thriller sails through on good note without any offers

Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 7: Raid 2, which serves as a sequel to Raid, hit the screens on May 1, 2025. Led by Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor, the crime thriller has been running in theaters for seven days. Also featuring Saurabh Shukla, Raid 2 is sailing through on a good note so far without any movie offers.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is all set to complete its first week in theaters. It has maintained a solid hold at the box office. As per morning trends, on Day 7, the Ajay Devgn-starrer is likely to witness a customary drop in its business.

The drop will be 10 percent from what it earned on the sixth day of its release, i.e., Rs 6.25 crore, while refusing the Tuesday discount offer. However, it won't affect the overall performance of the crime thriller.

The Raid sequel has collected Rs 84.75 crore net business at the box office so far. It is slowly inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark, which seems achievable in the second weekend. The new release has received positive word of mouth from cinephiles. Moreover, it has a franchise value and a strong star cast, which have aided the film in performing at its best.

Raid 2, which stars Riteish Deshmukh as the villain, is competing with The Bhootnii and Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. It comes seven years after the theatrical release of the original release, Raid (2018). Also helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid was a hit at the box office with a lifetime net business of Rs 98 crore.

It is yet to be seen how much Raid 2 earns by the end of its theatrical run. The Raid sequel is already a hit.

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

