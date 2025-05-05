Box Office: After Raid 2's definite success, can Riteish Deshmukh deliver another HIT with Housefull 5?

The recent big Bollywood release, Raid 2, was released on May 1, 2025. The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial continues to run across theaters worldwide after the completion of its extended opening weekend. This latest thriller drama has shown a commendable run so far by collecting Rs 71 crore net at the Indian box office in just 4 days, with bigger numbers expected soon due to its strong crowd pull.

The film is led by Ajay Devgn as the protagonist along with the female lead Vaani Kapoor, while Riteish Deshmukh and Saurabh Shukla play the antagonists. While there is still a long time left to determine the film’s official verdict, its current box office trend indicates definite success.

As Raid 2 runs at the box office, Riteish Deshmukh has another release scheduled for next month in the form of Housefull 5. Can this upcoming multi-starrer comedy keep the streak of box office success going for the actor? Let’s discuss.

Can Housefull 5 be a box office hit?

Like Raid 2, Housefull 5 has the strong legacy of its franchise supporting it. Comparably, the Housefull franchise can be considered a much older and bigger franchise, as it started back in 2010. Over the years, the leading cast has gone through several changes, except for Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, who have remained constants throughout the franchise.

Raid 2, on its release, was met with mixed reviews from critics, and yet it is walking the road to success. Similarly, the previous installments of the comedy franchise, Housefull 3 and Housefull 4, faced highly negative perceptions after reviews from critics for both films.

However, both were heavily supported by the franchise name as well as word-of-mouth among the ground audience, resulting in a hit and a super hit verdict respectively. In fact, Housefull 4 is the highest grosser of the film series. Hence, this streak of success for Riteish Deshmukh as well as the Housefull franchise is expected to continue with Housefull 5.

This upcoming multi-starrer comedy has released a teaser and a song from the film, both of which were received with excitement by the audience. As the release date approaches for Housefull 5, the hype among the general audience is expected to grow more and more until its release.

