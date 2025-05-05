Box Office: Raid 2 becomes 1st Bollywood film to opt out of 'Blockbuster Tuesday' offer, good or bad decision?

The latest big release of Hindi cinema led by an A-lister superstar is Raid 2. This thriller drama is the sequel to Ajay Devgn’s 2018 hit film Raid. With the sequel, the star returns to play the character of Amay Patnaik along with Saurabh Shukla.

Currently in its first week, this thrilling sequel is nearing a generally discount-filled Tuesday, popularly termed as Blockbuster Tuesday. Under this offer from filmmakers, the audience can enjoy their favorite films at discounted rates of Rs 99 to Rs 149 all around North India in most cinemas.

In recent times, all the Bollywood movies have experienced crowds through this offer every Tuesday of their run. Unlike the others, the team of Raid 2 has refused to follow this trend of discounts on the coming Tuesday and will continue screening with the normal ticket rates. Can this surprising decision benefit the film? Let’s discuss.

Raid 2 rejects discount offers on Blockbuster Tuesday

Over the years, we have seen discounted ticket prices attract a large crowd in theaters, which is most beneficial for big movies. If a film performs poorly, it opts for heavy offers to attract as much audience as possible before the end of its run. In this trend, refusing to put on discounts can be seen as a poor move, but it most definitely is not.

As per what we know of Raid 2, Ajay Devgn starrer is supported by its own word-of-mouth as well as the legacy of its prequel, resulting in the film running at a strong pace in theaters across India.

As the film maintains the same hold at the box office, the presence of discounted tickets won’t hit it as badly as expected. If the audience fills the cinema halls this weekday, the higher ticket prices in all theaters would only help the film create a better net collection at the box office.

Its current India net at the box office in the four days of its extended opening weekend stands at Rs 71 crore, targeting the lifetime Indian box office collection of its prequel very soon. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in the cast alongside Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

