Re-Releases Box Office Comparison Week 1: Sanam Teri Kasam vs Tumbbad vs Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Tumbbad, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and now Sanam Teri Kasam are the three titles that stormed the box office and wrote history in their second innings. Here's comparing their first week of box office collections.

Tumbbad was heavily promoted and marketed through fresh creatives, resulting in a phenomenal opening of Rs 1.50 crore on its first day of re-release, which earned it the title of the biggest opener among all re-releases since 2000. However, the title no longer belongs to Tumbbad.

Interestingly, the latest re-release, Sanam Teri Kasam, surprised everyone with a blockbuster opening of Rs 4 crore on its re-release day and dethrone Tumbbad from the #1 spot. Currently, the Harshvardhan Rane starrer holds the title of the biggest opener among re-releases.

While we talk about Sanam Teri Kasam's opening, one must note that the numbers were aided by external tactics to build a perception on social media. Luckily, it succeeded in spreading the word and awareness around its release, making it a verdict-changing movie over the weekend. The opening weekend of Sanam Teri Kasam stands at Rs 15 crore, while its first week is expected to be around Rs 26.10 crore net at the Indian box office.

In comparison, Tumbbad and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani recorded similar trends in their first weekend and opening week. While the first weekend of Tumbbad was Rs 6.75 crore, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani recorded a weekend of Rs 6.50 crore. The opening week of the Sohum Shah movie was Rs 12.60 crore net, slightly lower than Ranbir Kapoor's YJHD first week of Rs 13.05 crore.

Talking about their box office verdicts, Sanam Teri Kasam is set to emerge as a big Blockbuster in its re-release, while Tumbbad and YJHD bagged SUPERHIT verdicts in their second innings.

Here's presenting the day-wise box office comparison of Sanam Teri Kasam, Tumbbad and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-releases:-

Day Sanam Teri Kasam Tumbbad Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Day 1 Rs 4 crore Rs 1.50 crore Rs 1.15 crore Day 2 Rs 5.25 crore Rs 2.25 crore Rs 2.35 crore Day 3 Rs 5.75 crore Rs 3 crore Rs 3 crore Day 4 Rs 3.15 crore Rs 1.65 crore Rs 1.60 crore Day 5 Rs 2.85 crore Rs 1.60 crore Rs 1.70 crore Day 6 Rs 2.75 crore Rs 1.40 crore Rs 1.80 crore Day 7 Rs 2.50 crore (exp.) Rs 1.30 crore Rs 1.45 crore Total Rs 26.10 crore (exp) Rs 12.60 crore Rs 13.05 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.