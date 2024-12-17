Red One Worldwide Box Office Update: Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans starrer inches closer to USD 200 million

Helmed by Jake Kasdan, Red One has been running in theaters for several weeks. The Christmas action comedy is in its last leg at the box office and is expected to benefit from Christmas and New Year holidays in the near future.

Red One Earns USD 176 Million; Targets USD 200 Million Worldwide

Starring Dwayne Johnson in a lead role, Red One earned USD 176 million worldwide since its release. It comprises of USD 93 million in the USA and USD 83 million overseas at the time of the article. Red One is expected to touch USD 200 million in global markets, despite it already being available for streaming on digital.

Red One is likely to witness a good jump during Christmas and New Year holidays which will push the collections to the desired target. The result is good for Jake Kasdan's directorial as it was earlier supposed to be streamed directly on Amazon Prime without theatrical release.

Delayed Theatrical Release Of Dwayne Johnson And Chris Evans' Red One

Made on a budget of USD 200 million, Red One was later announced that it will arrive in cinemas in November 2024. The makers cited delays of its theatrical release due to the 2023 WGA/SAG-Aftra strikes.

Now that the Christmas action comedy has been playing on Amazon Prime as well, it will generate even more talk and hype. Amazon announced that 50 million households across the globe, tuned in to watch Red One in just 4 days.

Advertisement

Watch The Official Trailer Of Red One

A Brief About Red One

Backed by Amazon MGM Studios, Seven Bucks Productions, Chris Morgan Productions, and The Detective Agency, Red One was released on November 15, 2024. Apart from Dwayne Johnson, it features Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, and J. K. Simmons.

In the film based on a story by Hiram Garcia, Dwayne plays the role of Callum Drift, the head of North Pole security for Saint Nicholas. Chris' character is Jack O'Malley, a bounty hunter and hacker. Lucy is cast as Zoe Harlow and J.K. Simmons is Santa Claus who gets kidnapped on the Christmas eve.

Screened in 4032 theaters, Red One is the first Christmas-themed action film franchise. The screenplay of Dwayne Johnson-starrer is penned by Chris Morgan.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.